AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $90.96 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 850,469 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $90,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.