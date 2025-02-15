AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 8,200 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,694,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $101,859,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,372.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $489.47 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

