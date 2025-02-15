AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 732.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $52,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $357.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $339.10 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $541,219. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

