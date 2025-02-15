AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 41,868 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1,627.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $425.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average is $444.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.24 and a 1 year high of $545.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

