AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 204,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

