Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 329,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $308.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.