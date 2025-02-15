Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,306.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 258,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $249.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.03 and a 200-day moving average of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

