Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

NYSE QSR opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,829,974,000 after buying an additional 841,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,101,000 after acquiring an additional 421,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $264,813,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

