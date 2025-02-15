Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Zacks reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 227.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.
Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance
Shares of PACB opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California
In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $69,842.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
