Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Zacks reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 227.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $69,842.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

