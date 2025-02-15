Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Research Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Research Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

