New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $35,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $130.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

