iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 658,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $35.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

