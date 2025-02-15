ArchLoot Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.96 Million (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. ArchLoot has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and $6.96 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One ArchLoot token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97,438.44 or 0.99853196 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,951.85 or 0.99362950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. ArchLoot’s official website is archloot.com.

Buying and Selling ArchLoot

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 616,131,306.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.18236499 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,669,104.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

