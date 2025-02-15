Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,286,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,549 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

