iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.