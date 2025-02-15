Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,795.33 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,962.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,966.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock worth $35,253,683. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

