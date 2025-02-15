Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $27.78 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $27,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.12 and a 52 week high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

