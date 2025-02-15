Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,941,000 after acquiring an additional 367,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

