Needham & Company LLC Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $395.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.63. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.