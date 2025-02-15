Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

