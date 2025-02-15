Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 58,772 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

