Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $524,187,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $231,570,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

