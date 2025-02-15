Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 217.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

