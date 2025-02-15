Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after buying an additional 235,736 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

