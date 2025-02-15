Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 619,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,976,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,799,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.