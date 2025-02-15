Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,358 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $373.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.20 and a 200-day moving average of $338.14.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

