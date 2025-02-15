Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 114,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

