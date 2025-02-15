Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 218,707 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,639,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,780,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.