Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE ECCC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $24.89.
About Eagle Point Credit
