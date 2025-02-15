Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECCC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

