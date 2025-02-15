Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.