Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $7,222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 940,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.