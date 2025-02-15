Head-To-Head Analysis: UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. UDR pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.8% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for UDR and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 1 9 8 0 2.39 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 5 9 0 2.64

UDR currently has a consensus target price of $46.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $53.93, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than UDR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UDR and Gaming and Leisure Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.67 billion 8.47 $444.35 million $0.25 171.73 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.44 billion 9.26 $734.28 million $2.86 17.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UDR. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 5.36% 2.65% 0.86% Gaming and Leisure Properties 51.93% 17.31% 6.53%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats UDR on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

