Analyzing Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Curbline Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Curbline Properties has a consensus price target of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Curbline Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $45.40 million 1.76 $7.78 million $0.59 13.71 Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 13.44% 15.65% 12.36% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Curbline Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

