332 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lennox International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total transaction of $337,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,038.72. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $622.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.87 and a 200-day moving average of $609.79. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.74 and a 52 week high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.00.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

