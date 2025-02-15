Asset Planning Inc Invests $71,000 in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $17.38 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

