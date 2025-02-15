Asset Planning Inc Takes $31,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.