Renishaw (LON:RSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renishaw had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.02%.

Renishaw Stock Performance

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,190 ($40.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,389.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,393.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,975 ($37.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,500 ($56.64).

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

