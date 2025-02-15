Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.6 billion.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.41.
About Otsuka
