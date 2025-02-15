Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.6 billion.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

