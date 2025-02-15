Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2030 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

