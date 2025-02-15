Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Expands By 117.9%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Stock Down 0.1 %

KMTUY opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.05. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.