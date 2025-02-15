WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 15,189 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 356.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,597,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day moving average of $197.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

