Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 39,261 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

