Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

NYSE PKG opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.33. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $165.20 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 261,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

