Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up 1.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 486,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 126,441 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 836,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 124,610 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.04. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26.

In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen purchased 41,615 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $2,000,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,046.34. This trade represents a 30.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

