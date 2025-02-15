Insider Selling: Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares in the company, valued at $403,697.46. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

