Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.83 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,927,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,389,999.03. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in FB Financial by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

