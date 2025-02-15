David A. Beitel Sells 2,025 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

