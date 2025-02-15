Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medpace stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $340.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

