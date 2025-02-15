Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Sells 8,954 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $246,503.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,286.26. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of IBEX by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

