Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.02 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

